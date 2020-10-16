Mangaluru teacher succumbs to post COVID-19 lung infection

Mangaluru

16 October 2020 22:59 IST

Padmakshi had tested positive for the infection on September 29

Padmakshi N., a teacher of a government aided school in Moodbidri, died on Friday following post COVID-19 lung infection.

She was undergoing treatment at the private hospital here since she tested positive on September 29. Following a social media post by her daughter Aishwarya Jain explaining her condition, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on October 14 had directed the district administration to bear the cost of her treatment and arrange for speciality services. Accordingly the district administration had conveyed the same to the private hospital.

District Health Officer Ramachandra Bairy said Ms. Padmakshi tested negative for COVID-19 on October 13. She had developed complications in the lung. All necessary treatment had been arranged at the private hospital. Arrangements were also made for advance treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru. But before Ms. Padmakshi could be shifted, she succumbed, he said.

Condoling the death of Ms. Padmakshi, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, in a Facebook post said it was sad to hear of the teacher’s demise. “Aishwarya Jain had desired for her mother to fit and fine after treatment. God give her all the strength to recover from this shock,” he said.

Ms. Padmakshi was a teacher in Jawaharlal Nehru Makki Aided High School in Moodbidri. She and her husband Shashikanth Y., the headmaster of DJ Higher Primary Aided School, were involved in the Vidyagama programme of neighbourhood schooling since August. Mr. Shashikanth and their 11-year-old old son tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered following home isolation. Ms. Jain had held the neighbourhood schooling as the cause for infection in of her mother in the post she made on the Facebook in which she had sought help of the government.