Mangaluru police post videos of Dec. 19 violence on social media

Mangaluru city police posted several video clips of December 19 violence on their social media pages on Monday night. Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha had earlier urged the public to share pictures and videos of the violence to identify people involved.

In one of the videos, protesters are seen damaging CCTV cameras in the trouble-hit State Bank area. Another clip shows protesters placing huge pipes and a pushcart on Azizuddin Road to prevent entry of police vehicles. The North police station of Bunder is located in this area. Two people died of bullet injuries here after the police opened fire to quell the mob allegedly targeting personnel and the station.

Other video clips show protesters pelting stones, bottles, etc., at the police and the public, and blocking roads by burning tyres and placing barricades.

Responding to Dr. Harsha’s tweet appealing to the public to post videos and pictures, several users posted video clips showing the police resorting to lathi charge to disperse protesters and asked what justification he had for such “police excesses”.

The police have urged the public to send videos and pictures on email to mangalurunorthmgc@gmail.com or on WhatsApp to 9480802327 and said details of the senders would be kept secret.

There was an overwhelming response to the police appeal, he said, and added that the public must have also sent videos directly to media houses besides sending them to the police.

Threat calls

Meanwhile, several police officers involved in controlling the violence have reportedly been receiving threat calls from several places, including from abroad. Calls from abroad were made through the Internet, a senior police officer said.

One of the officers who was at the centre of action reportedly received several threat calls while another officer received calls from abroad. Several threat calls were made to landlines phones of police stations and even to the office of the Commissioner of Police.

Cases registered

Dr. Harsha told The Hindu that the police had so far booked 24 cases with regard to December 19 violence. They include 10 cases in the North police station limits that was the centre of violence, 13 cases in South police station, and one case in the Rural police station. Some more cases were being registered, he added.

Regarding booking of sedition case against Social Democratic Party of India State general secretary Riyaz Farangipet, Dr. Harsha said the police had concrete evidence to prove he incited violence.