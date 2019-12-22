Mangaluru police firing: Yediyurappa announces ₹10 lakh compensation to kin of two victims

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the two victims of police firing in Mangaluru.

Nausin, 23, and Jalil Kudroli, 49, were killed on Thursday during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

He told reporters here that he had spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and that the compensation amount be released by evening. Religious leaders had also met him to discuss the issue.

The Chief Minister said that the government would take a call on instituting an inquiry into the incident later. When asked if any action would be taken against former Minister U.T. Khader, who allegedly made inflammatory statements, he said that the State government would not take any political decision and that the district administration would take a call on that. Without mentioning any name, he also accused people of misleading the public on the issue.

On leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, being denied permission to visit Mangaluru, he said that it was because of the curfew that was in force. Anybody could go now and asses the situation for themselves.