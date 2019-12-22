Mangaluru police firing: CM launches counter-attack on Opposition leaders

Under intense criticism from the Opposition over the police firing in Mangaluru that took two lives, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday went on the offensive against his predecessors Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy, accusing them of trying to mislead the public about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He accused the two of trying to suppress the truth for political gains.

The Chief Minister, who in the morning announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the police firing, told presspersons later that the Opposition was making false claims to minorities. “The Opposition leaders are trying to whip up emotions of innocent minorities and mislead them by making false claims,” he said. “My feeling is that the Opposition leaders have not read or understood the NRC and the CAA. They should have taken the pains to do that at least. They are disrespecting the Constitution and Parliament that passed the Bill.”

Coming down heavily on the JD(S) leader, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “Kumaraswamy, who is expressing his sympathy for the minorities, should know the facts about the police firing. The police resorted to firing when the mob tried to storm a police station and loot arms. He says the mob had gathered to protest and not for a war. But I want to ask if violation of prohibitory orders is not a war against the Constitution and the law. Should the police keep quiet when a mob tries to disturb peace and indulges in arson and looting? Is the police not duty-bound to protect innocents and property?”

After accusing former Minister U.T. Khader of making an inflammatory speech that led to the violence, the Chief Minister questioned the need for Mr. Kumaraswamy to visit Mangaluru when the city was just returning to normality.

Regarding the police firing, he said, “I want to ask both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kumaraswamy why they kept quiet and did not speak on the police firing on Mahadayi farmers and on a youth dying in Mulki in Dakshina Kannada.”

On inquiry

Earlier in the day, he said the government would take a call on ordering an inquiry into the incident later. When asked if any action would be taken against Mr. Khader, he said the government would not take any political decision and the district administration would take a call on that matter. Without mentioning anyone, he also alleged that some people were misleading the public on the issue.

On some leaders, including Mr. Siddaramaiah, being denied permission to visit Mangaluru, he said this was so as curfew was imposed in the city.