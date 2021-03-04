Mangaluru police begin month-long fitness regime

Continuing the healthy living initiative launched by the city police, 76 men and women police began a month-long fitness improvement programme on Wednesday.

The police have tied up with a private fitness centre for the programme. Father Muller Hospital has provided its conference hall, indoor stadium, gymnasium and ground for the personnel.

Inaugurating the programme, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the personnel are fit when they join the force. With hectic work schedules and personal responsibilities, they find it hard to maintain this in service. Long hours of duty, irregular eating habits, and lack of sleep takes a toll.

To provide an opportunity to maintain their fitness, the city police started this fitness programme. Men weighing over 90 kg and women over 70 kg will take part. Mr. Kumar said 120 personnel were found in this category. Those from Mulky and Moodbidri police stations expressed difficulty in coming to the city and said they will do workouts locally. Some backed out for personal reasons. “Now 76 personnel are taking part in the programme in the city where they will be doing different workouts every day between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.,” Mr. Kumar said and added, "Let this be a model for other police units to emulate."

Kambala runner Shrinivas Gowda asked personnel to follow fitness tips by experts.

Other programmes

A few days ago, city police organised two-day health awareness and entertainment programme for women personnel and the Assistant Sub Inspectors.