Karnataka

Mangaluru-Mumbai KSRTC bus service from Sept. 24

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate multi-axle Volvo and non-AC sleeper bus services between Mangaluru and Mumbai from September 24.

The non-AC sleeper bus will depart from Mangaluru at noon and reach Mumbai at 7.30 a.m. the next day via Udupi, Kundapura, Bhatkal, Ankola, Belagavi, and Mumbai. The travel fare will be ₹1,600 per person. On the return journey, it will leave Mumbai in the noon and arrive here at 7.30 a.m. the next day.

The multi-axle Volvo will start from Mangaluru at 1 p.m. and reach Mumbai at 7 a.m. via Moodbidri, Karkala, Nitte, Belman, Shirva Manchakal, Udupi, Bhatkal, Ankola, Belagavi, and Poona. The travel fare is ₹1,800 per person. On-line booking can be made, a release said.

