Mangaluru medical team in Odisha

Social workers and doctors associated with CHD Group, a public health organisation based in Mangaluru, have been providing medical relief to people affected by Cyclone Fani in Odisha.

A team, led by Edmond Fernandes, CEO, CHD Group, left for Odisha on May 22 and has been providing medical relief along with SEEDS and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

“Every day, two medical teams are taken to the homes of the most affected rural communities and urban slum settlements to provide primary healthcare,” Dr. Edmond told The Hindu from Odisha.

Doctors Raviraj Kamble, senior resident, Department of Community Medicine, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar; Avneet Randhawa, national consultant, CHD Group; and Rohan Menezes, CHD Group adviser, have been coordinating the grass-root level execution.

Dr. Fernandes, who is also a community health physician, said on a daily basis, diseases ranging from upper respiratory tract infection, skin diseases, generalised illness, to chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension and diseases requiring tertiary care are noted among the patients who turn up at relief camps.