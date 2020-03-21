Mangaluru may shut down today

The city is expected to witness a lockdown on Sunday for the ‘Janata Curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association announcing that private buses will go off the road there will be no public transport facility. The KSRTC has already withdrawn many of its services to help to contain community spreading of COVID-19.

The Railways has cancelled several trains from the city on Sunday. No international flights will operate to Mangaluru International Airport from Sunday. Some autorickshaw unions have supported the curfew. The Karnataka State Federation of Petroleum Dealers has asked the retail outlets (petrol pumps) to shut down for 12 hours from 6 a.m.

With the Mangaluru City Corporation closing down all parks, saloons, beauty parlours, and malls and many shops remaining closed on Sunday there will be no commercial activity and movement of people.

The Congress and the BJP have supported the curfew. Dakshina Kannada Muslim Okkoota has also asked people to support the government in its effort to contain the spread of the disease.

The Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Peter Paul Saldanha has exempted the community people from attending Sunday prayers at all churches under the diocese. In a release issued on Saturday the Bishop asked people to stay indoors between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. in response to the call by the Prime Minister.

He asked all parish priests to arrange the pealing of the bells in churches at 5 p.m. to acknowledge the services of those who protect the people from the pandemic.

The temples in the district have already suspended ‘sevas’ to prevent gatherings.