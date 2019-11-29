Mangaluru Lit fest | ‘Heritage plays important role in ushering in unity’

Archaeologist K.K. Muhammed, one among the archaeologists excavating the site of Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi, on Friday said irrespective of one’s religious beliefs, one should be proud of one’s heritage that brings unity among citizens of a country.

In a dialogue with Harsha Bhat at the Mangaluru Lit Fest on “Excavating Truth”, here, Mr. Muhammad said Rama and Krishna are heroes in Indonesia, a Muslim-dominated country while Shohrab and Rustum, non-Muslims, are heroes in the Persian region. Indian Muslims should also have adopted a similar practice for greater assimilation, he said.

“I was taught the tales of Ramayana and Mahabharata by our religious teacher Abubaker in the madrasa. Similar capsule systems of education, combining art, culture and heritage, are missing nowadays thereby creating divide among people,” he said.

While Semitic religions, Islam, Christianity and Judaism, compel followers to believe in one God, Hinduism does not compel anyone to worship one particular God or follow one particular practice, Mr. Muhammed noted. If India has remained secular, even after the formation of Pakistan as a Muslim country, it is because of Hinduism, he said.

While results from two excavations at Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi helped the Supreme Court to arrive at the recent verdict, Muslims should hand over to Hindus the Gyanvapi mosque at Kashi and the Eidgah at Mathura too, as Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura are revered places for Hindus like the Mecca-Madina to Muslims, he said.

Mr. Muhammed, however, dismissed claims that the Taj Mahal at Agra too was once a Shiva temple and said archaeological evolution disproves the claims. The two-dome style of construction came to India only after the arrival of the Mughals in 1526, he said adding he was in charge of the Taj Mahal for quite some time.

He had high hopes of Indian culture and heritage being given importance in education and government policies when the BJP came to power; “I am disappointed after six years,” Mr. Muhammed said adding the government has failed to market heritage tourism too.