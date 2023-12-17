GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru International Airport commissions ‘Open Access’ Fuel Farm and aircraft fuelling facility

December 17, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru International Airport Fuel Farm Business Head Pankaj Agrqawal hands over a memento to IndiGo 6e 554 flight captain Yateen Anant Pandit that became the first aircraft to refuel for its onward journey to Mumbai from the airport’s ‘Open Access’ Fuel Farm bowsers, in Mangaluru on December 16, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru International Airport Fuel Farm Business Head Pankaj Agrqawal hands over a memento to IndiGo 6e 554 flight captain Yateen Anant Pandit that became the first aircraft to refuel for its onward journey to Mumbai from the airport’s ‘Open Access’ Fuel Farm bowsers, in Mangaluru on December 16, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on December 16 commissioned the ‘Open Access’ Fuel Farm and aircraft fuelling facility at the airport.

The facility comprises new greenfield fuel storage created by the airport, as well as the existing brownfield asset of an oil marketing company (OMC) at the airport that MIA took over. The Fuel Farm facility is spread across 5262.57 sq.m adjacent to the old terminal building at Bajpe with a storage capacity of 970 KL in six fuel storage tanks, said a release in Mangaluru on December 17.

Bowsers of the airport Fuel Farm refuelled the first flight under Open Access system — an IndiGo flight 6e554 that arrived from Mumbai in the early hours of December 17. Pankaj Agrawal, Business Head (Fuel Farm), Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. and Srikanth Tata, Head (Operations), MIA handed over a memento to flight captain Yateen Anant Pandit and to the ground handling and engineering staff of the airline to mark the occasion.

The airport spokesperson said, “Open access is a unique fuelling system at airports that provides a level-playing field to oil marketing companies. It leads to overall optimisation in jet fuel handling supply chain, removes entry barrier for a new oil marketer and thus widens the choice for the airline to select the OMC of their choice for refuelling. Overall open access system creates value for each stakeholder. Open access system is prevalent at all major airports in the country.”

He further said the airport is committed to providing quality fuel to the airlines operating from this facility and has put in place all arrangements. Earlier, P. Sasikumaran Nair, Airport Terminal Manager of the OMC, handed over the symbolic key of the facility to Mr. Agrawal and Mr. Tata.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.