Mangaluru G.R. Medical College students told to appear at Karnataka Examination Authority office

September 29, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 150 students of G.R. Medical College, Mangaluru, who were allotted seats for degree courses during 2022-23, have been asked to appear at the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) office here at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

S. Ramya, executive director of KEA, stated in a press release on Friday that as per the Supreme Court’s order, these seats need to be reallotted for other colleges and hence, students have been asked to appear at the KEA office.

The seat matrix with regard to this has been published on KEA website, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students should bring the hall ticket given by KEA in 2022-23, admission documents of G.R. Medical College, photo ID card, and related other documents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.