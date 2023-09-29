ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru G.R. Medical College students told to appear at Karnataka Examination Authority office

September 29, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 150 students of G.R. Medical College, Mangaluru, who were allotted seats for degree courses during 2022-23, have been asked to appear at the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) office here at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

S. Ramya, executive director of KEA, stated in a press release on Friday that as per the Supreme Court’s order, these seats need to be reallotted for other colleges and hence, students have been asked to appear at the KEA office.

The seat matrix with regard to this has been published on KEA website, according to the release.

Students should bring the hall ticket given by KEA in 2022-23, admission documents of G.R. Medical College, photo ID card, and related other documents.

