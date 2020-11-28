Mangaluru flight from Dec. 11

The Mysuru-Mangaluru flight service scheduled to commence from December 10, will now begin from December 11 and bookings are now open.

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, will operate the flight four days a week – Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday – and this will be the 7th city to be connected under UDAN’s regional connectivity scheme from Mysuru.

The Mysuru airport director said Flight 9I 532 will depart from Mysuru at 11.20 a.m. and reach Mangaluru at 12.30 p.m. In the return direction, Flight 9I 533 will depart from Mangaluru at 12.55 p.m. to arrive in Mysuru at 1.55 p.m.

Mysuru has daily flight services to Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, Bengaluru and Belagavi while it will be four days a week for Mangaluru.