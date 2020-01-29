Karnataka

Mangaluru firing: Protect CCTV camera footage, HC tells State

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State authorities to protect the footage, if such footage existed, recorded between December 19 and 20, 2019 through CCTV cameras installed by the police, other district authorities and shopkeepers in Mangaluru city, when police resorted to firing when the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangouder issued the direction on a PIL petition filed by freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy and Mangaluru city former Mayor K. Ashraf.

It has been alleged that the Mangaluru police have not registered FIRs based on complaints given by several persons with allegations against the police. Also, it was alleged that these complaints were treated as part of the FIRs registered based on the complaints lodged by the police themselves.

It has been alleged in the petition that the police had actively hunted down various people and tortured them on the street isolating individuals from the crowd; and that the police had exceeded their jurisdiction and acted in a predetermined manner by ‘targeting one religious community’.

While seeking the setting up of an Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incidents leading to firing, the petitioners sought directions to the authorities to present the video footage of various sources as these were crucial to the investigation. The Bench will hear this petition along with another filed earlier seeking a probe from an independent agency.

