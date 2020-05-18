Mangaluru: boat capsizes, one missing

MANGALURU

18 May 2020 13:21 IST

A person went missing off the coast of Mangaluru after a boat capsized near Tannirbavi due to strong winds late on Sunday.

The boat had five workers on board, and four have been rescued, police said. One of the rescued is in hospital and is reported to be in serious condition.

The coastal belt received moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, on Monday morning.

The boat, which was not a fishing vessel, was out at sea to alert fishing boats to the presence of a pipeline belonging to an upcoming desalination plant. (EOM)