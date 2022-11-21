Mangaluru blast: NIA team in Mysuru for investigations

November 21, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was in Mysuru on Monday to elicit information related to Mohammad Shariq, the accused in the Mangaluru-blast case.

The team, accompanied by the local officials and police, was led to the house where Shariq stayed at Lokanayaknagar off the Outer Ring Road in Metagalli. The road leading to the house where the accused stayed on rent, was barricaded and was out of bounds for the public when the NIA team was present.

Sources said that a resident of Mysuru suspected to be closely involved with Shariq, was taken into custody.

As a fallout of the Mangaluru blast and the fact that the accused lived in Mysuru, the local police and the intelligence have been tasked to collect information about tenants seeking short-term accommodation in the city and the surrounding areas.

Besides, there are plans to further expand the CCTV camera network for surveillance as Shariq stayed in a locality without CCTV cameras in the vicinity. It is speculated that he used only the ring road to enter and exit from the city to evade detection.