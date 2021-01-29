Mangalore University to have a culture policy: V-C

Mangaluru University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya

Mangaluru

29 January 2021 00:36 IST

In order to encourage children to take up art and culture, the Mangalore University will have a separate culture policy, which will be on the lines of the sports policy of the university, said Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the Talamaddale series programme at the Yakshagana Kala Kendra of the university’s Dr. P Dayanada Pai P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra here on Thursday, Mr. Yadapadithaya said those who are involved in art, culture and sports will not lose their way in life. He asked students to pursue their interest in arts and culture along with their studies. This will not only make the student strong in academics but also makes him/her morally strong.

Encouraging students

Director of the kendra Shripati Kalluraya said the kendra was encouraging more students to involve themselves in art forms like Yakshagana. The kendra was not only teaching the basic dance steps of Yakshagana but also telling the nuances of Bhagavathike (singing) and its importance in Yakshagana. Holding the Talamaddale series was a step in that direction, he said.

Yakshagana artist Padyana Shankar Narayan Bhat was felicitated.

The inaugural Talamaddale was ‘Shalya Sarathya’. Purushottama Bhat and Subraya Sampaje were the Bhagavatars, while Padyana Shankaranarayana Bhat and Muralidhar Kalluraya played the Chande and Maddale respectively. Radhakrishna Kalchar, Ganaraj Kumble and Sripati Kalluraya were the Arthadharis.