Mangalore University to conduct additional final semester regular exam in January

MANGALURU

04 August 2020 17:04 IST

Mangalore University will conduct its final semester undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of 2019-20 academic year from September 15 to September 30. If the students are not able to turn up for the same they will be given another chance to appear for the same examinations as freshers in January, 2021, according to its Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya.

He told the Academic Council meeting of the university on Tuesday that the supplementary examinations for other semesters will also be conducted during the same period next month and in January next. It is to enable the final semester students who have not yet cleared the examinations of other semesters to pass those examinations.

Advertising

Advertising

The regular examinations in January and the supplementary examinations will be conducted as a one-time measure due to the factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and to help students to complete their courses at one go.

The Vice-Chancellor said that separate arrangements will be made to students in the containment zones and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to appear for the final semester examinations.

He said that no examinations will be conducted for undergraduate students of II and IV semesters and postgraduate students of II semester whose examinations otherwise should have been conducted in April-May. They will be promoted on the basis of “formula-based marks”.

Digital valuation

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the university will go for digital evaluation of the answer scripts of all final semester examinations. Teachers need not come to the centralised evaluation centre in Mangaluru. Arrangements will be made to have three digital evaluation centres in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts, respectively.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the academic year 2020-21 will start from September with online classes. If the COVID-19 pandemic is under control,classroom teaching will begin from October. If not, the offline classes will be conducted whenever the situation turns suitable. “The thrust will be on both online and offline classes during the academic year 2020-21,” he said, asking teachers to use the virtual tools to reach out to students.

Duration reduced

In a significant decision, the council agreed to reduce the duration of its post-graduation course in computer application (MCA) from three years to two years to bring parity with other two-year postgraduate courses of the university.

K. Raju Mogaveera, Registrar (administration), P.L. Dharma, Registrar (evaluation), and B. Narayana, Finance Officer (in-charge) spoke.