Mangalore University, Red Cross branch get awards

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot presented the Best Performing University Award to the Youth Red Cross wing of Mangalore University in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya received the award conferred in recognition of youth development activities and support in strengthening Youth Red Cross activities at the university at all levels for 2019-20.

The award was presented at the Annual General Meeting of Karnataka unit of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) at the Raj Bhavan.

The university’s Youth Red Cross Nodal Officer Ganapathi Gowda was also present.

Meanwhile, the Governor also presented the Best District Branch Award for 2019-20 to the Dakshina Kannada unit of the society on the occasion. It was presented by recognising its all round activities.

Yatish Baikampady, managing committee member, IRCS, Karnataka, and others received the award from the Governor, a release said.