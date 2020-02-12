Mangalore University campus to be made clean, green and fit

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya on Tuesday said the university administration planned to turn the campus into a ‘clean, green and fit’ one through various measures.

Speaking at the Meet the Press programme organised by Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Union at Mangaluru Press Club here, Mr. Yadapadithaya said every student getting admission to a PG programme would be required to plant and nurture a sapling on campus.

The plant would have a bar-code system containing the details of the student and the information would be stored. The student could see the grown up sapling whenever they visited the campus after studies.

Focus on fitness

As a part of Fit Campus, the varsity has provided a gymnasium in hostels and colleges. A public gymnasium park too will be opened on campus. The administration plans to ban movement of conventional vehicles on campus and introduce battery-operated vehicles as well as bicycles. The public thoroughfare would be relocated outside the campus with the help of the Public Works Department, Mr. Yadapadithaya said.

The university can mobilise funds through internal resources by regulating minor expenditure besides putting a leash on extravaganza. He said efforts were on to get funds from corporates through their corporate social responsibility initiatives to develop the University campus, including Konaje village.

The VC said every decision was being taken with consequences in mind. He has assumed office with the ambition of making Mangalore University stand apart among all universities in the country and had taken steps in this direction from very first day.

About seven acres of university land had been encroached upon; as such, it was decided to secure the lands through compound walls. Even encroached land would be fenced. Besides installing closed circuit television cameras at vantage points on campus, the university may also deploy personnel from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), provided the Governor concurred with a proposal in this regard, Mr. Yadapadithaya added.

Union president Srinivas Nayak Indaje, General Secretary Ibrahim Adkasthala, General Secretary Bhaskar Rai Katta and others were present.