Mangala Angadi visits oxygen support centre

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi visited the COVID-19 oxygen support centre set up by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Red Cross in Belagavi on Friday.

This is an initiative to supply free oxygen to patients who are not getting oxygen bed or waiting for bed in hospitals.

It has 25 oxygen concentrators to serve as many patients at a time.

In a week after inauguration, as many as 90 patients have benefited from it.

Social activists, NGOs and hospitals have contributed to the effort, IMA president Anil Patil told Ms. Angadi.

Secretary Devegouda I., Red Cross Belagavi unit chairman Ashok Badami and other members were present.