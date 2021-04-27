Mangala Angadi tests positive

Mangala Angadi, BJP candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypolls, has tested positive for COVID-19.

She is non-symptomatic and has isolated herself at home, she tweeted on Tuesday.

Ms. Angadi said that she tested positive during a routine test, though she has not mentioned the date of the test.

During her campaign, she participated in two road shows and a rally along with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who tested positive on the eve of polling.

She had appeared at the polling station along with her daughters on polling day, one day after the Chief Minister announced that he had tested positive and appealed to all those who had come in contact with him during campaigning to get tested.