ADVERTISEMENT

Mangala Angadi calls for public participation in continuous cleanliness efforts at ICMR-NITM drive in Belagavi

October 01, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi and Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil participate in a cleanliness drive at in ICMR-NITM in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR-NITM), Belagavi, in association with Belagavi City Corporation, organised Swachhata Pakhwada-Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS), as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, here on Sunday.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi emphasised the importance of clean environment and called for public participation in continued cleanliness efforts to make the city free of garbage.

Assistant Executive Engineer of the city corporation Hanumath Kaladagi spoke on the various initiatives and action being taken to make the city free of garbage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil, city corporation council members Ravi Dhotre and Rekha Hugar and Commissioner Ashok B. Dudagunti were present.

Director of ICMR-NITM Subarna Roy threw light on the activities of the institute and, also welcomed the guests.

The cleanliness drive was conducted at the junction of the national highway and service road. Scientists, staff and researchers of ICMR-NITM and city corporation employees and public volunteers participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US