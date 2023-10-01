HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangala Angadi calls for public participation in continuous cleanliness efforts at ICMR-NITM drive in Belagavi

October 01, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi and Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil participate in a cleanliness drive at in ICMR-NITM in Belagavi on Sunday.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi and Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil participate in a cleanliness drive at in ICMR-NITM in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR-NITM), Belagavi, in association with Belagavi City Corporation, organised Swachhata Pakhwada-Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS), as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, here on Sunday.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi emphasised the importance of clean environment and called for public participation in continued cleanliness efforts to make the city free of garbage.

Assistant Executive Engineer of the city corporation Hanumath Kaladagi spoke on the various initiatives and action being taken to make the city free of garbage.

Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil, city corporation council members Ravi Dhotre and Rekha Hugar and Commissioner Ashok B. Dudagunti were present.

Director of ICMR-NITM Subarna Roy threw light on the activities of the institute and, also welcomed the guests.

The cleanliness drive was conducted at the junction of the national highway and service road. Scientists, staff and researchers of ICMR-NITM and city corporation employees and public volunteers participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.