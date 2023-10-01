Mangala Angadi calls for public participation in continuous cleanliness efforts at ICMR-NITM drive in Belagavi

October 01, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Belagavi

ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR-NITM), Belagavi, in association with Belagavi City Corporation, organised Swachhata Pakhwada-Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS), as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, here on Sunday.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi emphasised the importance of clean environment and called for public participation in continued cleanliness efforts to make the city free of garbage.

Assistant Executive Engineer of the city corporation Hanumath Kaladagi spoke on the various initiatives and action being taken to make the city free of garbage.

Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil, city corporation council members Ravi Dhotre and Rekha Hugar and Commissioner Ashok B. Dudagunti were present.

Director of ICMR-NITM Subarna Roy threw light on the activities of the institute and, also welcomed the guests.

The cleanliness drive was conducted at the junction of the national highway and service road. Scientists, staff and researchers of ICMR-NITM and city corporation employees and public volunteers participated.