Maneka Gandhi wants camp elephant released

Elephant Kusha at the Dubare camp.

MYSURU

24 April 2021 22:26 IST

Kusha is being kept at Dubare camp

Animal rights activist and MP Maneka Gandhi has called for humane treatment of a wild elephant captured by the Forest Department and retained at Dubare elephant camp.

Ms. Gandhi said elephant Kusha has been kept in a kraal on the grounds that it had a wound and was being treated. But a team sent by the Chief Wildlife Warden to ascertain the nature of the injury discovered that it was not the case and ordered that the elephant be released.

Though the elephant was released on Friday, his front legs were tethered with heavy chains that could injure it, said the MP.

She called for removing the chains immediately and releasing it besides calling for training the officers in the sanctuaries of Karnataka.

Elephant Kusha had escaped from Dubare almost an year ago and after a herculean search, was traced in the company of fellow wild elephants. He was separated from the company and forced back into the kraal sometime ago.

Kusha was first captured from the wild in an operation in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district almost four years ago and tamed in Dubare but he broke free to be amidst wild elephants.

Another wildlife activist, on conditions of anonymity, said Kusha is a wild tusker who cannot be denied his true home which is the forest. To alienate him from the wilderness is an act of cruelty, said the activist, and argued that it had not killed any human being in the past. To capture him and put him in a kraal after he escaped from the camp almost a year ago defies logic, said the activist, who wanted it to be released and its movements monitored using a radio collar.

“We have seven elephants radio-collared and being tracked in M.M. Hills-Chamarajanagar division and Kusha can be the eight elephant,” the activist added.