Maneka Gandhi questions delay in release of elephant Kusha

More than a month after wild tusker Kusha was ordered to be released back into the forests from the Dubare elephant camp, he continues to be in the custody of the Forest Department, much to the chagrin of activists.

Kusha’s release from the camp was ordered by Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali in the last week of April, but a month later the elephant remains in Dubare. This has irked animal rights activists, and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has lashed out at the department for refusing to follow the directives of the Minister. She released a statement on Sunday and said that it was “surprising that the Chief Wildlife Warden and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests had refused to obey the orders of their own Minister”. “I have spoken to them several times and each time they have given some excuse or the other,” she said. “They say efforts are on to look for herds or that it is COVID time and they are busy, or that the farmers might object. But they want to keep the harmless animal in chains for no reason except to show the Minister who is the authority.”

Kusha was captured from the wild near Chettahalli in Madikeri forest division five years ago and put in a kraal in Dubare, but the exercise to tame him did not crush his spirit. He escaped into the wild. After repeated attempts, he was captured once again a few months ago and brought back to the camp, which led to a hue and cry among animal rights groups. Ms. Gandhi also sought the elephant’s release and Mr. Limbavali directed that the elephant be freed.

When contacted, sources in the Forest Department confirmed that Kusha was yet to be released. They said it entailed clearance from various expert groups, including officials from Project Elephant, and the process was on.