Mane Kancor launches new manufacturing facility in Byadgi

May 21, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Mane Kancor, which is into spice extraction and manufacturing of natural ingredients, is on an expansion mode. On Saturday, it launched its new manufacturing facility at Byadgi in Haveri district.

The company’s second unit in Byadgi, which has the largest chilli market in the State, is aimed at further consolidating its position as a pioneer in spice extraction with adoption of modern technologies.

The new facility will help the company increase its production capacity by four folds. And, the new facility has a super-critical fluid extraction plant that uses carbon dioxide.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday after the launch of the Byadgi unit, president of Mane Group Jean Mane said that along with increase in production, the new unit will facilitate 50% rise in direct employment.

He said that there is a huge scope for further expansion in Byadgi as at present only one third of the available land has been utilised for the new facility.

Mr. Mane said that the company is generating opportunities for over 10,000 people, including farmers, across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. And, they are working further expansion plans in the country.

Mane, the world’s firth largest flavour and fragrance house based out of France, has invested ₹200 crore in the new facility which is now the largest manufacturing site of Mane Kancor in India.

Executive Director and CEO of Mane Kancor Geemon Korah said that the new facility at Byadgi is spread over 1,50,000 sq ft.

“The new plant supports the development of our scientific manufacturing technique and the addition of cutting-edge technologies to our business continuity strategy, stretches our manufacturing potential. Our business focus on segments such as natural colours, natural antioxidants and personal care ingredients will be enhanced with the new addition,” he said.

To a query, he said that the company is indirectly helping several SMEs in and around Byadgi and it will continue to support the local SMEs to grow along with the company.