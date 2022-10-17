Mandya’s ‘water warrior’ Kame Gowda passes away

The octogenarian farmer had developed 16 lakes at his native Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 17, 2022 12:04 IST

Kame Gowda, the humble shepherd who developed 16 lakes on a barren hillock at his village in Malavalli taluk, passed away on the morning of October 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Octogenarian farmer Kame Gowda from Dasanadoddi village in Mandya district, who was referred to as a “water warrior” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Man Ki Baat’ programme a couple of years ago, passed away in the early hours of Monday.

The humble shepherd developed 16 lakes on a barren hillock at his village in Malavalli taluk from his savings. He also planted saplings on the hillock and nurtured them.

Describing him as a “farmer with an extraordinary personality”, Mr. Modi, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in 2020, had admired the farmer’s resolve of addressing water shortage in his village by constructing small lakes.

CM tweets condolences

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the death of Mr Kame Gowda and applauded his contributions towards addressing water needs in his village. “I am saddened on hearing of his death,” Mr Bommai tweeted.

Mr Bommai also recalled Mr Modi’s appreciation of Mr Kame Gowda’s efforts of developing ponds, in his ‘Man Ki Baat’ programme.

Minister in-charge of Mandya district K Gopalaiah also condoled the passing away of Mr Kame Gowda while hailing his efforts to conserve groundwater by constructing lakes to address water shortage in his village. The minister said Kame Gowda, who was honoured with Rajyotsava award and Basavashree award for his contributions to the environment, was known across the country because of his dedicated efforts towards conserving water.

The KSRTC had issued a lifetime free bus pass to Kame Gowda two years ago, recognising his water conservation efforts.

