Mandya’s tableau during Dasara procession bags first prize

A sea of humanity that watched the famed Jamboo Savari here on Saturday had a special mention for the tableaux that were part of the Vijayadashami procession of the Mysuru Dasara as most of the tableaux were impressive and the crowds liked it for the portrayal of the cultural diversity of land and spreading key and valuable messages in front of the tens of thousands of people who had gathered for the finale.

In total, 49 tableaux were part of the procession and each district had their tableau besides one from the boards and corporations and institutions and government departments.

The committee that was constituted to choose the top three tableaux and also the tableaux for consolation prizes has done its job and announced the winners.

Mandya has bagged the first prize for its tableau featuring Ranganatittu Bird Sanctuary and the Krishnaraja Sagar. This was among the first few tableaus that hit the procession soon after the start. The second prize has been secured by Dharwad for its tableau which was themed on ISRO and its successes.

Chamarajanagar bagged the third prize for featuring in its tableau the life of Soliga tribes. Most spectators liked the way the artwork was done for the representation and received a loud applause from the crowds.

Udupi, Gadag, Mysuru, and Chikkamagaluru districts bagged the consolation prizes for their participation. Udupi had the tableau on the cultural diversity of the district and the splendour of coastal Karnataka.

Grama Sabhe – the village’s Vidhana Sabha was the tableau from Gadag that bagged the consolation prize. Mysuru’s tableau that spread the message of equality and ‘Tejaswi Vismaya Loka’ tableau from Chikkamagaluru also bagged the consolation prizes.

In the category of tableaux from the departments and the boards and corporations, the tableau of the Department of Information and Public Relations on Basaveshwara and Mahatma Gandhi bagged the first prize.

The Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Department’s tableau on the health of village people bagged the second prize while the third prize went to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited which featured a story on the Mysuru sandal soap in its tableau.

‘Wildlife conservation is our responsibility’ – the tableau on this theme from the Jungle Lodges Corporation, AIISH’s tableau on ‘healthy brain, healthy speech’, labour welfare tableau the department of labour and the models of products from Dr Babu Jagajeevan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Limited won the consolation prizes.

