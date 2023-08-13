HamberMenu
Mandya’s sky turn canvas for kite enthusiasts

August 13, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

    

The sky in Mandya turned a canvas for kite enthusiasts on Sunday as colorful and vibrant kites in different shapes and sizes flew high as the city hosted the 33rd State-level Kite Festival.

Inaugurating the festival organised, jointly by the Mandya district administration, Tourism Department, Karnataka Janapada Parishat and others. Minister in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy said kite teaches us the lesson of achieving goals in our lives.

Besides education and Anna Dasoha, Adichunchanagiri Mutt is promoting folk art, and is helping in popularising the art by encouraging those in the profession, having knowledge and talent, he said.

“We can climb to any heights in our lives provided we develop certain qualities in our lives, giving importance to values and leaving aside wariness and hatred. Life is a challenge and the cord has to be intact like how it is while flying a kite so that the goals are achieved. The experience of flying a kite is interesting,” said Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchangiri Mutt.

Mr. E.C. Ramachandra, President, Karnataka Janapada Parishat said kite flying is one of the oldest activities wherein both young and the old get themselves engaged in the activity. “Kite flying kindles lots of hopes in one’s life. It helps us to set goals and drives us to achieve them.”

The kite festival was brought alive with folk performances like Kamsale, Puja Kunita, Pata Kunita, Huli Vesha and others. A procession with the folk troupes and women carrying purnakumbha was the highlight of the event.

Kites carried messages against female foeticide and on saving the earth; kites with images of Lord Hanuman, Balagangadharanatha Swami of Adichuchanagiri Mutt, Puneeth Rajkumar, and various birds were among those that were flown at the festival.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar, MLA Ravikumar and others were present.

