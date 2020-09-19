Mandya’s jaggery units may get ‘Atmanirbhar’ aid

Jaggery making units or ‘alemanes’ in Mandya district are expected to get funds under the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme to help them go organic in production. The support was aimed at giving a promising market to Mandya’s jaggery not only in the country but internationally with the consumers preferring organic products.
Disclosing this in Mandya on Saturday, Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar said the ‘alemanes’ across Mandya would be rejuvenated with financial assistance from the Department of Cooperation under the economic stimulus announced by the Centre. The jaggery units can utilise loans under the scheme and get their units modernised to meet the prevailing production standards with a focus on producing jaggery taking the organic route.
Mr .Somashekar, who inspected jaggery production at a unit in Mandya, said discussions are on to provide loans to ‘alemanes’ in Mandya, giving stimulus to the rural economy.
Mr Somashekar said he would soon hold consultations with the owners of the ‘alemanes’ to bring out an action plan for modernising their units. The owners would be consulted on how much funds they would require if they had to turn their units organic. A decision would be announced on bringing the ‘alemanes’ under the assistance of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan on October 2
Mandya has over 500 ‘alemanes’ and a lot of workers are dependent on these units for their livelihood. There is a great demand for the jaggery from Mandya in some North Indian States and the top quality jaggery is bought by the traders.
