Mandya’s first govt. run cow shelter to come up soon

Mandya’s first government-run ‘gaushala’ or cow shelter is being established at a cost of ₹50 lakh in Maddur taluk and the facility will become operational soon, said Deputy Commissioner Kumara.

He was presiding over the annual meeting of the Prani Daya Sangha at his office in Mandya.

Mr. Kumar said the construction work of the cow shelter is nearing completion and told the officers to make preparations for the inauguration of the facility.

He also told the officers to ensure there was no shortage of water, and fodder for the livestock at the facility which has come up on a 10-acre plot at Athagur hobli in the taluk.

The csaid a compound wall has to be constructed around the cow shelter to prevent encroachments. Prepare the estimate for the compound wall, he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif said the number of dog bites was one of the highest in Mandya district and therefore asked the officers to take up animal birth control for checking the population of dogs.

He said a ₹17.30 grant per cow was being provided for the maintenance of cows daily to private cow shelters.

The private cow shelters in Mandya are run by Sri Adichunchangiri Goshala at Satanur and also in Nagamangala taluk. Sri Dhan Foundation’s goshala in Pandavapura, Yathiraj Seva Trust goshala in Kere Tonnur, Krishna Gir Gaushala Trust in Maddur taluk, Ganesh Deshi Gaushala Trust at Hosagami, Kadaluru’s Nidhi Gowda cultural service trust’s go shala and Kamadhenu Go Samrakshana Trust’s go shala in Mandya are the other private cow shelters.

