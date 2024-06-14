GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mandya’s first govt. run cow shelter to come up soon

Published - June 14, 2024 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mandya’s first government-run ‘gaushala’ or cow shelter is being established at a cost of ₹50 lakh in Maddur taluk and the facility will become operational soon, said Deputy Commissioner Kumara.

He was presiding over the annual meeting of the Prani Daya Sangha at his office in Mandya.

Mr. Kumar said the construction work of the cow shelter is nearing completion and told the officers to make preparations for the inauguration of the facility.

He also told the officers to ensure there was no shortage of water, and fodder for the livestock at the facility which has come up on a 10-acre plot at Athagur hobli in the taluk.

The csaid a compound wall has to be constructed around the cow shelter to prevent encroachments. Prepare the estimate for the compound wall, he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif said the number of dog bites was one of the highest in Mandya district and therefore asked the officers to take up animal birth control for checking the population of dogs.

He said a ₹17.30 grant per cow was being provided for the maintenance of cows daily to private cow shelters.

The private cow shelters in Mandya are run by Sri Adichunchangiri Goshala at Satanur and also in Nagamangala taluk. Sri Dhan Foundation’s goshala in Pandavapura, Yathiraj Seva Trust goshala in Kere Tonnur, Krishna Gir Gaushala Trust in Maddur taluk, Ganesh Deshi Gaushala Trust at Hosagami, Kadaluru’s Nidhi Gowda cultural service trust’s go shala and Kamadhenu Go Samrakshana Trust’s go shala in Mandya are the other private cow shelters.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.