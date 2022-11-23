Mandya ZP approves 108 DPRs under Jal Jeevan Mission

November 23, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mandya ZP has approved 108 Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for piped drinking water supply in rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission.

It was approved by ZP CEO Shantha L Halmani on Wednesday. She said it was an ambitious project of both the Centre and the State under which every household in the rural areas has to be provided piped drinking water connection and ensure supply at the rate of 55 litres per capita per day (LPCD).

The officials were asked to ensure that there was no ground water contamination due to use of fertilizers and pesticides at the place from where connections are drawn. The ZP CEO said the government has set a target of 2023 to fulfil the objectives of the mission and cover every household in the rural areas of the district.

The officials entrusted with implementing the project said the project will gain traction and the DPRs have been prepared as per the government guidelines. Senior officials of the district administration were among those present in the meeting..