Karnataka

Mandya woman cremated in Belagavi

A woman from Mandya district, who died in Pune in Maharashtra, was cremated at a village in Belagavi district on Monday, as the body could not be brought to her hometown.

Soumya T.A. of Tailoor village was an employee of a IT company in Pune. She died of a heart attack on Friday. Her husband Sharat Kumar had applied for a transit pass with the district administration in Mandya, but the officers did not issue it as a COVID-19 test was not conducted on the body.

Stopped at border

Without waiting for the pass, he brought the body till Karnataka border near Nippani.

The officers at the check-post also did not allow him to transport further.

He waited for some time and contacted Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi. The officer, after consulting with Assistant Commissioner Ravindra Karlingannanavar, allowed him to conduct the cremation on the banks of Doodha Ganga river near Chikkodi.

Mr. Kumar, his daughter Yukta and his uncle Appayya, a retired police officer, left for Mandya on Monday, after the cremation, the police said.

