Mandya varsity convocation in September

The first and the second convocation of Mandya University will be held on September 13as per the decision taken at the varsity’s academic council meeting held on Friday.

Madhu G. Made Gowda, MLC, and Academic Council member said that this being the first convocation ever since the university was constituted, it should be organised on a grand scale.

In all, 2012 students have completed their graduation and post-graduate courses in various subjects and are eligible to receive their respective certificates. Of the 2102 candidates eligible to receive their degrees, 1457 are graduates and 645 have completed their post-graduation. Students belonging to the 2019-22 and 2020-23 batches who have completed their courses are eligible to receive their degrees.

The academic council members said that the Mandya University has adopted the guidelines of the University of Mysore for declaration of ranks and medals and those securing the highest marks in their respective subjects will receive cash awards instituted by donors and patrons.

The Mandya University Vice-Chancellor Puttaraju said that an anthem for the varsity should be conceived which will reflect the history, culture, folk traditions, and way of life of Mandya. Similarly, the public response to suggesting a suitable name for the Mandya University campus has evoked tremendous response and sub-committees will be constituted to select and finalise the name for the campus, said Mr. Puttaraju.

In the academic council discussions, Mr. Madhu Madegowda suggested that the varsity should constitute a committee of experts to conceive new courses based on science and technology. The new courses, he said will bolster the employability of the graduating students and make them competitive. Traditional courses devoid of skills may not interest the student community and could result in a decline in student enrolment, Mr. Made Gowda added apart from underlining the need for promoting research activities in the varsity.

Shivachittappa, registrar (Administration), P. Manohar, finance officer, syndicate members S.L. Suresh, C. Jayaramu, K. Shivashankar, B. Rajanna, and others were present.

