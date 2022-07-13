Mandya unitary university to be upgraded soon, says Ashwath Narayan

He says govt. wants to establish one university for each district

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the Mandya Unitary University will soon be upgraded to bring all degree colleges under its purview. Speaking at a programme organised at Melkote in Mandya district near here on Wednesday, he said the aim of the State Government was to establish one university for each district. He was responding to a request from Mandya district BJP President C.P. Umesh for a university for the district at a programme organised by Pandavapura Taluk BJP and Pandavapura Parivarthan Trust.

The Government wished to provide access to higher education to student at places closer to their native places so that students residing in rural areas need not have to go to far off urban places to pursue their studies. Hence, the State Government had in its recent Budget announced the setting up of seven new Universities. “These modern universities do not need additional staff or land. It is possible to set up universities in limited space by making use of available technologies”, he said.

In view of the agrarian economy of Mandya, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said educational courses related to agriculture will be more relevant in Mandya.

On the occasion, Mr. Ashwath Narayan dedicated the ambulance donated by Taluk BJP and Parivarthana Trust. Later, the Minister visited Cheluvanarayana temple at offerred worship. He also visited the Sanskrit Research Academy and saw the palm-leaf manuscripts, according to a statement issued from the office of Mr. Ashwath Narayan.