Various initiatives planned to promote tourism in Mandya

January 11, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara said the opinion of experts in the area of the tourism sector was being elicited for the promotion of tourist sites in Mandya. The support of the people in the tourism industry was also being sought for identifying the sites for development and promoting them for attracting footfall, he added.

Speaking at a meeting where the comprehensive development of Mandya tourism was discussed, he said facilities are a must to attract visitors. Another important aspect is transport to the sites. The available funds have to be used for providing the facilities and developing the sites.

A website on tourist places, pocket diaries on tourist sites and maps, a one-minute video on the places of tourism importance, and display of information boards on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway are being considered as part of tourism promotions, the DC said.

Tanveer Asif, ZP CEO, said many lakes in Mandya are being developed under MGNREGA. Tourism works can be included under MGNREGA and the works that can be implemented under the MGNREGA will be looked into, he added.

He said women would be encouraged to run eateries at the places of tourism importance, collect parking fees, and work as tourist guides at the sites.

A guide with complete details on tourist sites is the need of the hour, he opined.

As Mandya is an agriculture-oriented district, agro-tourism can be promoted in a big way, a homestay owner from Malavalli felt.

Swaminathan Natarajan, a heritage enthusiast, suggested that social media can be better harnessed for tourism promotions. The social media platforms can be used to attract tourists, he said, adding that photographs and short videos of tourist places can be featured for drawing footfall.

Another heritage enthusiast Sannaswamy Gowda said K.R. Pet’s Triveni Sangam at Ambigarahalli can be promoted for water sports. The taluk has many historical temples that can be promoted to attract tourists. Transport to such sites is the need of the hour and private players can be encouraged to develop facilities under the PPP model.

Researcher Mohammad Kaleem Ulla said students must be taken on a tour of the historical sites in Mandya and preference must be given for the visits to the locals in Mandya as part of student study tours.

Another suggestion was to provide a day’s tour package in Srirangapatna.