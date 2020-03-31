Mandya to provide rectified spirit to Chikkamagaluru

The Mandya district administration on Tuesday imposed restrictions on the sale of mutton and sea food till April 14, in accordance with measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The licence holders can sell only mutton and local breeds of fish on Sunday, by strictly adhering to the conditions of maintaining cleanliness at the place, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh has said.

The sellers/people who cut and clean the meat should regularly clean their hands with antiseptic solutions, lotions or hand sanitisers. They should sell only healthly mutton, he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to provide 250 litres of rectified spirit to the Chikkamagaluru district administration to prepare hand sanitisers/disinfectants.

Currently three private sugarmills are functioning in the district and one of them has handed over 500 litres of rectified spirit to the Mandya district administration, the DC said.

