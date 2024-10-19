‘Mandya to India’ job fair: 1,122 candidates receive job offers, says Kumaraswamy

During the two-day ‘Mandya to India’ Mega Job Fair held in the sugar city, as many as 6,150 applications were received, and out of these, 1,122 candidates were handed direct appointment letters, said H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and Mandya MP.

The job fair concluded on Saturday, October 19, and the Union Minister issued a statement, saying that “the remaining applicants will be employed by December.”

“A fully-equipped war room will be set up at my office in Mandya, and a Special Cell will also be established in my Ministry in Delhi. I have already instructed our officials regarding this,” the Union Minister informed.

He said the ‘Mandya to India’ Mega Job Fair has exceeded expectations and achieved its goal. “I am happy and satisfied that the children of farmers and job aspirants from various districts of Karnataka have secured employment,” he said.

The Minister also stressed how jobs secured by these youth would also secure their families and stated that “jobs for the children mean joy for their parents”.

“I feel a sense of fulfilment in having done such good work. The success of the job fair has further motivated me. No child from the district should have to go around searching for employment,” he said.

‘A beginning, not the end’

On the job fair’s success, Mr. Kumaraswamy said this was the beginning of something big and added that “this is just the beginning, not the end.” Such job fairs will continue regularly, he promised.

Based on the information provided by my officials so far, 6,150 applications were received during the two-day job fair. Out of these, 1,122 candidates have secured employment, and appointment letters have been distributed, the Minister stated.

‘Employment for all by December’

“In the coming days, we will follow up on the remaining applications and work to employ everyone. This process does not stop here or today. I have instructed my officials that it should continue until December. As I said earlier, this is just the start, and it will continue regularly,” said Mr. Kumaraswamy.

“Many youths have received attractive salary packages from reputed companies. One candidate has secured an annual package of ₹8 lakh from a notable automobile company. Several others have received an annual package of ₹6 lakh from another top automobile company. I am still awaiting more information. Once the complete data is available, I will release a statement with all the figures,” the Minister said, in response to a question from reporters.

Addressing the candidates who received employment, the Minister said: “Wherever you get an opportunity, go there. Going out will give you a broader perspective. Don’t think that you must get a job only in Karnataka. Take the job wherever you get it in the country.”