Mandya to host next Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

The 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held in Mandya. A decision to this effect was taken during the State executive committee of Kannada Sahitya Parishath held in Haveri on Sunday.

There was keen competition to host the next Sahitya Sammelana by various districts, which finally resulted in the committee members being asked to vote for the next venue.

Addressing presspersons after the closed door State executive committee meeting at the Circuit House in Haveri on Sunday, president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) Mahesh Joshi said that after being put to vote, Mandya bagged 17 out of the total 46 votes.s

He said that KSP had received applications from the districts of Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Uttar Kannada, Ramanagaram, Ballari, Belagavi, Kolar and Chickballapur for hosting the sammelana and subsequently the applications of Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Ramanagaram, Kolar and Chickballapur were withdrawn. With this, only Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Uttar Kannada and Ballari remained in the fray. Out of the 54 members of the committee, 46 had taken part in the meeting, he said.

Although the announcement on the next venue of sammelana was to come on Saturday, it was postponed due to differences among the executive committee members during the meeting held on Saturday night. Initially the State president had expressed his intention to tour all the hosting districts to check the feasibility and then decide on the venue, to which however many objected.

As representative districts vying for hosting the sammelana were engaged in altercation, the meeting ended abruptly. Mr. Joshi had announced that the adjourned meeting would be held on Sunday to decide the next venue. Accordingly on Sunday, the executive committee meeting was held and voting took place.