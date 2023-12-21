Mandya to host inter-varsity volleyball tourney

December 21, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, and People’s Education Trust, Mandya are hosting the South Zone Inter-University Volleyball Championship for Men for the year 2023-24 from December 22 to 25 at the P.E.T Stadium in Mandya.

K.S. Vijay Anand, President, People’s Education Trust will preside over the inaugural event. Vidyashankar S., Vice-Chancellor, VTU, Belagavi, and Baljeet Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary and Vigilance Officer of the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi will be present.

Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi has received approval for holding the South Zone volleyball championship for men by the Association of Indian University, and the VTU delegated the hosting responsibilities to PESCE Mandya. As many as 1,750 players from 125 teams from five states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana - are participating.