Mandya to host 87th Sahitya Sammelana in December this year

Mandya, the sugar bowl of Karnataka, will be hosting the 87 th Akhila Karnataka Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in December this year.

Disclosing this in Mandya on Monday, February 27, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi, who, after chairing a preliminary meeting to discuss the arrangements to be made for the mega event, said it was decided to organise the 87 th Sammelana in Mandya during the 86 th Sammelana held in Haveri.

In this connection, the Parishat held its first meeting and discussed the plans. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nagaraj, the District-level officials, and the office-bearers of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat. “Suggestions from all the participants have been elicited. The steps to be taken will be made known after the site for the sammelana was finalised.”

Mr. Joshi disclosed that 87 Kannada books will be released at the Mandya sammelana and 87 Kannada achievers will be felicitated to mark the mega event.

“The Sammelana held at Haveri was historic. The shortcomings noticed in Haveri will be overcome in Mandya. An action plan in this regard will be chalked out soon so that such inadequacies will not be repeated in Mandya. The preparations will start from March,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said an estimated nine lakh people attended the Haveri Sammelana. The hurdles faced by the Kannada book stall operators for online transactions in Haveri will be addressed in Mandya.

Steps will be taken to rope in a large number of volunteers for guiding the participants. Drinking water, food, toilets and other basic amenities will be ensured at the venue and whatever shortcomings noticed in the previous sammelanas will be addressed effectively. “We shall harness technology for better management and better organization of the sammalena.”

150-acre plot for sammelana

Mr. Joshi suggested that an area of about 150 acres was ideal for hosting the sammelana. If such an extent of land was identified in the vicinity of Mandya, it would be useful for making the arrangements. Three stages, parking, kitchen, book stalls, temporary toilets, and other facilities have to be established. We want to have a plastic-free sammelana.

Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna, who was present, expressed happiness over Mandya getting the opportunity to host the Sahitya Sammelana this year. The district administration will extend all necessary support for making the sammelana one of the best organised events, and will be setting a new record.

After the meeting, Mr. Joshi, Mr. Gopalakrishna and Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Nagaraju inspected the sites shortlisted for holding the sammelana at Chikka Mandya and Ummadahalli gate near Sanjo Hospital near the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway.