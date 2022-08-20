Mandya to be malaria-free by 2023, say health officials

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 20, 2022 20:35 IST

Mandya district will be free of malaria by 2023 and various measures are in place to eradicate the disease as part of a nation-wide drive being implemented by the health authorities.

This was stated by T.N. Dhananjay, District Health Officer, Mandya district, on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating a rally to create public awareness on malaria, dengue, etc., as part of World Mosquito Day.

Dr. Dhananjay said the Government of India has set a target of eradicating the disease fully by 2025 but with a slew of preventive measures being implemented through public awareness drives, Mandya will be free of malaria by 2023, he added.

The number of malaria cases being reported in the district at present were in single digits and all of them were from slums or places lacking in sanitation coupled with presence of stagnant water or poor UGD facilities. Such an ambience abets proliferation of mosquitoes which causes malaria, said Dr. Dhananjay.

The public was apprised of the importance of ensuring utmost hygiene in and around their place of dwellings and in public places to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. Senior officials of the district administration were present on the occasion.

