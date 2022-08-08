Mandya to be developed as a tourism hub, says Minister

YAI Multi Class Youth Sailing and Kiteboard Championship to be held till August 13

The YAI Multi Class Youth Sailing and Kiteboard Championship got underway at the KRS backwaters in Mandya district on Monday.

It was inaugurated by the Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda who said that Mandya district offered immense potential for tourism and it would be developed as a tourism hub.

The national ranking event which got underway on Monday will be held till August 13 and is being jointly conducted by the Mandya district administration in association with the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) of the Indian Army and General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA).

More than 120 teams from across the country are taking part in the championship.

The minister said in his inaugural address that the event presents an opportunity for the young sailors to display their talent and prowess in the field and is an ideal forum to leapfrog into international events. Mr. Narayanagowda said his ministry had released ₹15 lakh as grant to promote this sport and he would develop Mandya into a tourism hub.

The district in-charge minister Gopaliah said an international sailing event will be conducted in the KRS backwaters next year. Mr. Gopalaiah said that four sailors who took part in the event conducted last year, went on to participate in the international competitions and all steps would be taken by the government to promote sailing in Karnataka.