Mandya Sahitya Sammelana venue finalised

After identifying and inspecting various sites in Mandya for organising the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in December, it has been decided by the organisers to hold the Sammelana in the spacious vacant plot behind Sanjo Hospital on the outskirts of Mandya on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.

“The venue was finalised after considering various factors, including the safety and convenience for the participants, and taking the consent of the technical committee. It was decided that the venue was ideal for holding the Sammelana and accordingly the arrangements will be made for the event that commences from December 20,” said Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy.

The Minister said the Sammelana was in need of a spacious and safe venue. For this, the committees inspected various short-listed sites. Also, the safety of the venue was examined through the technical committee. Based on the report of the committee, it was decided to hold the Sammelana at the plot behind Sanjo Hospital.

The Sammelana should not just be the festival of the State but should become the festival of each household. By actively participating in the Sammelana, more resplendence should be brought to the literary festival which will be held on December 20, 21, and 22, said the Minister, who heads the reception committee of the Sammelana, in a press release here.

The Minister said the arrangements for the Sammelana are underway and as many as 28 committees have been constituted in this regard. Each committee is headed by the MLAs of the district.

The Mandya district administration and the Kannada Sahitya Parishat are coordinating and working together for organising the Sammelana with all necessary arrangements.

“There were a lot of opinions on the choice of the festival venue in Mandya. It was discussed in committees by the MLAs and the members, and also by the members of the Sahitya Parishat.”

A day’s salary

The government employees in Mandya can consider donating a day’s salary for the Mandya Sahitya Sammelana, said Deputy Commissioner Kumar.

At the meeting of the district government employees’ association in connection with the Sammelana, he said the employees can consider donating a day’s salary for organising the Sammelana but there is no pressure from the district administration in this regard. “It is purely by choice and the officers and employees can give if they wish.”

Other than the employees, associations and organisations and pro-Kannada organisations and the public can also donate for the Sammelana, he said.

He said the government employees and the public can consider the Sammelana as their own festival and celebrate.

The Deputy Commissioner said decision on giving a holiday for the employees in view of the Sammelana will be taken besides considering conferring awards to ten employees in recognition of their services.