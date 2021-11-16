Mandya reports zero COVID-19 cases

MYSURU

16 November 2021 19:17 IST

Mandya district reported zero COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. It had single digit cases till Monday with a sole case reported from Srirangapatna.

All taluks in the district recorded nil COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with the active cases falling below 50. The active case tally stood at 35 on Tuesday. Malavalli has zero active cases while Mandya, Maddur, K.R. Pet, and Nagamangala have active cases in single digits. Srirangapatna and Pandavapura have 10 active cases each.

Nine persons were discharged on Tuesday and one death due to COVID-19 was reported.

While 16 cases are in the COVID-19 Care Center, 13 cases are in government hospitals. Only six cases are in home isolation. Till Tuesday, 13,88,320 tests have been done in the district with 73,562 people testing positive to the disease since last year. The total number of recoveries as on Tuesday was 72,874. As many as 651 persons have died due to COVID-19.

In Mysuru, active cases are on the decline with the tally standing at 123 as on Tuesday. However, there were zero deaths in the district.

With the drop in active cases, the COVID-19 Care Centres have reported zero admissions. While 71 cases are in government hospital, 12 patients are recuperating in private hospitals. As many as 40 cases are home isolated.

Also, the district has zero cases among those aged between zero and 17.