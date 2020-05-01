Mandya registers eight positive cases in single day

Mandya district has registered eight new novel coronavirus cases, the district’s highest ever number of cases in a single day since the first case was reported on April 7, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the district’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 26. Of them, four have been discharged.

Whilst four patients are contacts of a COVID-19 patient (P-179) from Malavalli who had links with Delhi’s Nizamuddin Masjid, the remaining have contracted the virus from a man who died in Mumbai on April 23, according to officials.

All the eight – three men, three women and two boys – have been admitted to the designated Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) here.

Pandavapura

Three persons [25-year-old man, P-566; 24-year-old woman, P-567; and 27-year-old man, P-568] on April 24 had arrived with the body of the autorickshaw driver who died in Mumbai on April 23. Patient number 569, a 30-year-old woman, is the daughter of the deceased. She is a native of K.R. Pet and had participated in the cremation of her father at B. Kodagahalli on the same day, the officials told The Hindu.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh said that the wife, son, daughter and son-in-law had brought the body in a government ambulance. They could pass the checkposts on their way as they had a Mumbai Mahanagara Palike issued certificate, which stated the man had died of cardiac arrest because of high blood pressure.

Following the incident, the movement of people/vehicles has been regulated at B. Kodagahalli of Pandavapura taluk from Thursday evening.

Malavalli

The officials said that all the four patients from Malavalli [19-year-old man, P-570; 32-year-old woman, P-571; 13-year-old boy, P-572; and 12-year-old boy, P-573] have contracted the virus from P-179.

Subsequently, the district administration has launched an exercise to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the patients, and has already put many contacts of these patients under quarantine.