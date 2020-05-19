Mandya registers 71 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, all linked with Mumbai

19 May 2020 16:52 IST

A whopping 71 fresh novel coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Mandya district on Tuesday, taking the figure to 158 in the district.

All the fresh cases have inter-state travel history, links with Mumbai and other places in Maharashtra.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare said that two one-year-old infants are also included among the new cases.

Of the 71 cases, seven are children aged below 10 years (five boys and two girls; including a boy and girl aged one year), three are 12-year-old children (a boy and two girls), one 13-year-old girl, two 15-year-old children (a boy and a girl), two 16-year-old girls, a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, 25 women and 29 men, said the Mandya district administration sources.

All the members hail from various villages in K.R. Pet and Nagamangala taluks of the district and have settled in Mumbai/other places in Maharashtra since past several years.

They left Maharashtra, as it is severely affected by COVID-19, with several dozens of others in private vehicles recently and reached the district after May 15.

They were placed under quarantine as per the protocol and their samples had been tested, said Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.

158 cases

The district has recorded 158 COVID-19 positive cases so far. Of the total number of active cases, at least 100 were reported in K.R. Pet and 22 in Nagamangala. Rest were reported in Mandya and Malavalli.

A total of 21 persons have been discharged as they recovered from novel coronavirus.

The first COVID-19 positive case was reported in the district on April 7.