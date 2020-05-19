Karnataka

Mandya registers 62 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, all linked with Mumbai

A whopping 62 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mandya district on Tuesday, taking the figure to 149 in the district. All the fresh cases have inter-State travel history, links with Mumbai and other places in Maharashtra.

The Health and Family Welfare Department said that two one-year-old infants are among the newly detected cases.

Of the 62 cases, seven are children aged below 10 years (five boys and two girls; including a boy and girl aged one year), three 12-year-old children (a boy and two girls), two 15- year-olds (a boy and a girl), two 16-year-old girls, a 17-year-old boy, 22 women and 25 men.

All the members hail from various villages in K.R. Pet and Nagamangala taluks of the district and have settled in Mumbai/other places in Maharashtra since past several years.

They left Maharashtra, as it is severely affected by COVID-19, with several dozens of others in private vehicles recently.

They were placed under quarantine as per the protocol and their samples had been tested, said Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.

