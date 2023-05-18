ADVERTISEMENT

  Mandya police recover 130 mobile phones lost over last one month

May 18, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mandya district police have recovered a total of 130 mobile phones that had been stolen or missing over the last one month.

The recovered mobiles phones were handed back to the owners at a function in Mandya on Thursday.

The recovered mobile phones had been manufactured by various companies and Mandya Superintendent of Police N. Yathish had estimated their cost to be around ₹ 23 lakh, said a statement issued by Mandya district administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The mobile phones that had been either stolen or lost were recovered through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR).

The general public, who had lost their mobile phones, have been asked to lodge an online complaint on Karnataka State Police’s e-lost app before logging on to CEIR’s portal www.ceir.gov.in and enter their mobile number along with IMEI number and other details.

The statement also said that the Mandya district police had constituted a special team for tracing the lost mobile phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US